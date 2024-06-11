If you love Gossip Girl and BookTok romances, this viral enemies to lovers TV series is for you.

Calling all die-hard Gossip Girl fans and delulu #BookTok romance readers who like their men just a little bit mean. Boy, do we have a series for you.

Prime Video’s latest offering Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is going viral online, an adaptation of Mona Kasten’s hit German novel Save Me.

The literary roots shine through in this dramatic romance plot that sees poor scholarship student Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) clash with arrogant 'old money' rich boy James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) at their prestigious school.

Beaufort is a fever dream compilation of teenage-crushes through the ages, with his floppy-haired aesthetic calling back to Gossip Girl’s Chace Crawford, Romeo + Juliet’s Leonardo DiCaprio and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christopher Briney.

Meanwhile, Bell is the put-together, morally righteous bookworm, reminiscent of Gilmore Girls’ Rory Gilmore.

He plays the bad-boy popular-group kingpin who is nasty but for a good reason, to protect his sister Lydia and his wealthy family from her life-altering secret (spoiler alert: she’s been having an affair with her teacher).

The German-language series is so popular that it has already been confirmed for a second season.

It's giving money, it's giving betrayal and it's giving spicy arguments turned make-out sessions, and we're all about it.

So, here's everything you need to know about this slow-burn enemies-to-lovers goldmine.

What is the plot of Maxton Hall series one?

Ruby Bell is a driven scholarship student at the illustrious Maxton Hall school, vying for a spot at Oxford University.