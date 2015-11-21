Maureen McCormick is banned her from seeing her "I'm a Celebrity" co-stars.

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick appears to be in trouble with her hubby and it might be comedian Joel Creasey‘s fault.

Creasey spoke to News.com about a night out he had with the McCormick in LA that led to a total ban on all future “I’m a Celebrity” meet ups.

I’m with Maureen McCormick. I’ve taken her to a gay bar. She is amazing. A photo posted by Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) on Sep 10, 2015 at 11:30pm PDT

“I took her out to dinner and she and I consumed several bottles of wine,” Creasey, 25, said.

“We played pool all night at a gay bar in Santa Monica called The Roosterfish and I sent her home in such a state that other I’m a Celeb contestants who have tried to hang out with her in LA since haven’t been allowed to because her husband has said no,” he continued.