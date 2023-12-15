Matthew Perry's cause of death has been confirmed, his passing ruled an accident from the acute effects of ketamine.

The late Friends star's cause of death was noted by the Los Angeles medical examiner today, the autopsy finding he had high levels of anaesthetic ketamine in his system.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the report that Perry also drowned in his jacuzzi, but that it was a secondary factor in his death. Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Watch: An interview with Matthew Perry prior to his passing. Post continues below.



Video via Sirius XM.

Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy - to treat depression and anxiety - over a week before he died, per the toxicology report.

However, officials determined the drugs in his system at his time of death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less", as per E! Online.

Ketamine therapy uses low doses of the dissociative anaesthetic medication to manage various mental health conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder.