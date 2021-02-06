Drugged, tattoed and forced to work: QLD Police allege this man held women as sex slaves.

Queensland Police believe they have saved several women from a life of sex slavery in Brisbane.

On Thursday, several officers, including those from the Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce, stormed properties in Mount Gravatt East and South Brisbane and arrested Matthew James Markcrow, 35, and Crystal Marie Sawyer, 23.

Police allege that Markcrow was keeping a number of women between the ages of 17 and 24 in conditions of sexual servitude after recruiting them on social media.

The women were allegedly subject to controlled living, financial and work conditions, given stupefying drugs and have also been tattooed "Property of Matt M".

Police also allegedly found covert recordings of the females engaged in sexual acts with clients.

The arrests come on the back of a protracted investigation, which began back in October 2020 courtesy of a tip-off from a member of the public.

"We've been shocked by this, we didn't understand this was happening in Australia, let alone Brisbane," Detective Inspector Juliet Hancock said on Friday.

"It's quite hard to shock police. This is quite horrendous offending."

Accused Crystal Marie Sawyer outside Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday. Image: AAP.