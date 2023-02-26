In 2007, 20-year-old Matthew Leveson went missing. It took a decade to find his body.

It’s the 22nd of September 2007, a Saturday night on Sydney’s bustling Oxford Street.

The bars are heaving with regulars and the LGBTQ+ nightclubs light up the street.

Oxford Street embraces many people from all walks of life - it’s a place where you can be yourself with no worries. At its heart sits the multi-level gay nightclub ARQ.

It’s around 10.30pm, which is still early for Oxford St, and 20-year-old Matthew ‘Matty’ Leveson lines up early with his 43-year-old boyfriend Michael Atkins to get their ‘free entrance’ stamp. The stamp will come in handy as a ‘fast pass’ later when the club gets far busier.

After the pair are all stamped up, they head to a friend's house three suburbs away in Alexandria to have a few pre-drinks before heading back to Oxford Street around midnight. The lovers danced and drank and had a great time with their friends. At around 2am, they were seen leaving the club. But Matthew didn’t seem happy.

He shoots a text to his friend saying the likes of 'Michael needs to get over himself.'

While Matthew seemed to be a vibrant and happy person, he’s not entirely happy in his relationship with Atkins and has even talked to his mates about moving to London for a fresh start.

But Matthew will never make it to London. In fact he’ll never see any of his friends again.

Michael Atkins is the last person to see Matt alive, and will go on to lie about what happened that night for over a decade. He will ultimately walk free of any crime.

Listen to Mamamia's True Crime Conversations podcast. Story continues below.

Matthew was in the prime of his life, a playful and beautiful person with an affinity for fruity cocktails who was enjoying his twenties to the fullest.