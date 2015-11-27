Matt Okine's ARIAs speech mattered. So why didn't it make it to air?

Where is the recognition for women in music and comedy?

That’s what comedian and Triple J breakfast host Matt Okine was asking after he took the stage to accept the Best Comedy Release award at last night’s Arias.

“I’d feel bad if I didn’t make a point about something, something I feel a bit weird about,” Okine said.

“I don’t think there was any women like nominated at all in the comedy category just then. I don’t think there’s any women who are like featured artists on tonight’s show even.”

Watch the whole speech here:

He then said Tina Turner instead of Tina Arena, quickly correcting himself, and as the audience laughed he responded “this is serious you guys”.

“Other than [Arena] there’s a couple of featured guests but it’s like there’s no one you know, and I’d feel stupid if I didn’t use this opportunity to say that.”

@mattokine Excellent work using your speech to call out the gender imbalance at the Arias. Legend! — Laura Imbruglia (@LauraImbruglia) November 26, 2015

Okine also said he it would be “fine” if he got in trouble for the speech.

“But I didn’t feel great reading that list of people and just seeing… I know everyone’s a great artist but anyway, look, the fact of the matter is thank you so much for everything, I really appreciate that.”