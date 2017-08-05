GO GIRLS: The Matildas have blitzed Brazil, beating them 6-1.

The Matildas have blitzed their way to Tournament of Nations glory by defeating Brazil 6-1, claiming the competition in stunning style.

Doubles from record-breaker Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord helped Australia overturn an early deficit in Carson, with Katrina Gorry also adding her name to the scoresheet.

Sam Kerr was irrepressible, winning a first-half penalty to earn an equaliser before providing two assists and icing the match with Australia’s sixth goal.

The comprehensive win was the Matildas’ third in a week and delivered their first piece of silverware since the 2010 Asian Cup.

While this tournament is only a friendly series, a first win over world champions USA and victories over highly-ranked Japan and Brazil make it arguably the Matildas’ greatest success.

Friday morning’s (AEST) win also gave Australia an element of revenge for their exit at last year’s Olympics at the hands of Brazil.

Coach Alen Stajcic said his side were worthy champions.

“It’s a good feeling to put together three performances like that and get better in each one,” he told AAP.

“It’s done so much for the confidence and belief of the group and laid a good platform for the future.”

Australia are likely to move up from their world ranking of seven ahead of next year’s Asian Cup and the 2019 World Cup — now within their sights.

The triumph over Brazil came despite an early setback.

Skipper Elise Kellond-Knight conceded a free kick in the opening minute, which Tamires rolled across the box for Camila to score from.