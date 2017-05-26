"The easy pregnancy wardrobe hack that's cut my morning routine in half."

Sometimes you should just listen to your mum.

In the past when my mother has had a brilliant idea, I’ve ignored it until someone came up with the same idea. Then I’ve told her what a great idea it is. She hates that.

But my mother has had five babies, so when it comes to pregnancy, I listen, and her latest tip on pregnancy has changed my life and given me more free time.

I am six months pregnant with my second child and bigger than I was last time.

My first-time maternity clothes don't fit, and they are also the wrong season so I've had to buy a few things so I can get dressed for work.

Ghastly maternity wear is another story, but the few pieces I purchased I do like - however, I found myself distracted by a bunch of clothes that don't fit.

Listen: By simply throwing out clothes you don’t wear, Robin gets more sleep. (post continues below)

Most mornings before work, before sunrise, I was battling with my over-supplied wardrobe. In the darkness, I pulled on clothes that were too small with zips that wouldn't do up and dresses that got stuck at my chest.

I love being pregnant and I don't wish to be smaller, but the regular morning routine would make me feel crappy.

The struggle was unnecessary. I am almost 40 years old and my mum told me how to simply re-organise my clothes.

"When I was pregnant, I packed away all my clothes that didn't fit," she said.