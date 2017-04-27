Masterchef's Poh has the secret to happiness, and it's nothing to do with food.

There’s something to be said for living at a slower pace. Who among us hasn’t dreamed of dropping everything to reside in a coastal hideaway with a surfboard and two dogs?

Former Masterchef runner-up Poh Ling Yeow is one dreamer whose lust for life in the slow lane has a much more realistic spin.

No hideaways. No hobby farms. Just laundry.

Listen to Poh share her slow-mo secrets on our I Don’t Know How She Does It podcast. Article continues after podcast.

Poh told podcast host Alissa Warren she lived life in ‘slow-mo’ in order to maintain a healthier grip.

“I look around me and I look at all the friends that suffer from depression and anxiety,” she said.

“It’s because we’re not able to process life at a speed that we’re able to as human beings. and live mentally healthy lives.”

The TV chef explained that living in ‘slow-mo’ was simply allowing yourself pockets of time to contemplate what was happening around you.

“‘Slow-mo’ing is just having time.”