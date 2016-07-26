"After tonight's finale, I'm officially breaking up with MasterChef."

Dear MasterChef – we need to talk.

Please consider this the official notice of the termination of our friendship. I know, I’m sorry, and it’s going to be a hard break-up for both of us.

But I just can’t continue to devote hours of my life for months on end when you’re giving me nothing in return. I need closure. And these sob stories are keeping me awake at night.

via GIPHY

I know what you’re thinking – closure is coming! We’re down to the final two (Matt and Elena, for those of you who are also stuck in this completely one-sided, reality TV relationship) and the winner is going to be announced in the grand finale.

I know you think it seems like a cop out to ‘quit you’ when you’re going to disappear from our screens (for now), anyway. But this is part of the problem. I feel like I’ve been watching your eighth season for years. You’ve broken me.

via GIPHY

Coming home every night from work, plodding myself down on my couch at 7:30pm four nights a week for months on end is too much to commit to. And I know all about commitment – I’m married.

But that’s a relationship that gives me lots in return. You? You just take so much from me and give hardly anything in return.

What have you taught me? You’ve taught me to hate all things parfait. Seriously, guys, there’s only so many parfaits that can be made every season. WHAT EVEN IS A PARFAIT? It looks like ice cream when you make it, but Google images tells me it’s more like a trifle.

One of you is lying.

