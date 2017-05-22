An edible floating sugar balloon almost broke three blokes on MasterChef.

It was a pressure test and an elimination challenge and there was a levitating cup cake with a balloon flying out of it and all of it was… edible?

No, not Harry Potter, we’re talking MasterChef.

Tonight’s episode saw 23-year-old Bryan Zhu go up against 27-year-old Trent Devincenzo and 26-year-old Samuel Whitehead in a pressure test dessert challenge.

It almost broke the three poor men involved (and all of us watching at home).

The goal? To create this:

Are you ready for the most mind-blowing Pressure Test in MasterChef history? It floats! #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/TGZmlmjNEo — #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) May 22, 2017

That is a floating – yes, FLOATING – ice cream cup cake being held aloft by a sugar balloon.

It has an inside which is almost as spectacular as its outside… Behold: