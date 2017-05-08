Masterchef fans have one major complaint about this year's season.

Masterchef viewers don’t seem to agree on much.

One look at their social media comments will tell you they all feel very differently about the judges, the contestants, the dishes, and the amount of time dedicated to “sob stories”.

However, this year it appears there’s one issue that’s united the nation: the soundtrack.

More specifically, the volume it’s been played at throughout the season.

Across Facebook and Twitter, Masterchef fans are taking any and every opportunity to complain about the loud music overpowering the much quieter dialogue.

They are not impressed.

I missed it last night. Why oh Why am I watching the re-run of #masterchefau all this stress and music pumping like a exercise class??? — alix stone (@alixstone) May 3, 2017

You'd think by now they'd have minimised the background music but it's still as loud as ever #MasterChefAU — littleb1rdy (@mellys_chambers) May 7, 2017

“Can [you] PLEASE turn down the music. It’s so hard to hear anyone speak. I may not watch much longer. It’s giving me headaches,” one Facebook fan wrote.

Another mentioned the volume wasn’t helping their extreme tinnitus.

“It’s extremely loud this year, it’s ridiculous. Can hardly hear what they are saying and the music itself is really bad,” another agreed.

The deafening volume wasn’t the only complaint.

Plenty of fans are also tiring of the overly dramatic themes in the soundtrack.

Is it me or is the background music more dramatic than ever? Do they have their own #MasterChefAU orchestra live in the kitchen? — Margaret C (@PBearfiftyfive) May 1, 2017

Masterchef needs to calm down with the music. It's a tasting not a journey to Mordor. #masterchefau — c a r r i e (@omfgcarrie) May 4, 2017

The intense music sounds like they're gonna ride off to battle or break into a sword fight not cook a chicken #masterchefau — Hannah Elle (@hannah_vox) May 8, 2017

Meanwhile, others have identified the various ‘theme songs’ that are played on repeat:

The "it's a good dish" music shits me royally #MasterChefAU — Ted (@19hawks74) May 4, 2017

Queue the 'lets rush through these contestant that we dont want you to care about yet' music #masterchefau — Tanya (@NotActualNinja) May 4, 2017

#MasterChefAU You don't even need to watch Masterchef. As long as you can hear the music, you can tell who has done good or bad ???? — olivia (@oliviavaus) May 7, 2017

YES, that triumphant 'something EPIC is about to happen' @MasterChefAU music is back. Please score my life! #MasterChefAU — Brent Davidson (@Brentus88) May 1, 2017

I find it hard to get past the ridiculous over the top emotive orchestral music on #masterchefau every time someone makes food hot. — Natalie Johnston (@drnatj) May 4, 2017

Once you hear them, you can’t unhear them…

How do you feel about the music on Masterchef this year? Too loud? Too dramatic? Or just right?