Australia has been mesmerised by a golden ball, thanks to Masterchef.

It’s the first episode of Season Nine of MasterChef Australia, and there are all sorts of flavours competing for a spot in the Top 24.

We’ve seen beetroot paired with ice cream. A crane operator-cum-salmon extraordinaire. Bacon and eggs dressed up as a bowl of mayonnaise. And a killer analogy to a “burning pirate ship”.

But the highlight of the night?

There is only one possibility: The Golden Ball.

Michelle, a 19-year-old student from Melbourne, entered the room extremely slowly.

At first, we thought it was nerves. Then we thought she might have injured herself in the 60-minute ‘make what you’re good at’ challenge.

But we quickly realised it was because she was transporting a gem, an actual gem.

I can’t wait to find out what Pokémon is inside that #MasterChefAU — Jackson Langford (@jacksonlangford) May 1, 2017

Atop her plate, which was atop a tray, atop a trolley on wheels, there lay a perfectly round, exquisitely golden, chocolate egg.

Judge George Calombaris said the last time he’d seen something so beautiful was in a two Michelin star restaurant.