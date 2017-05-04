The popular Masterchef theory that could predict the winner before it's even begun.

If you’ve been watching MasterChef this – or any – season then you’ve likely picked up on a sure-fire way to tell if the contestants will make it through the audition stage to the top 24.

When a contestant first appears on screen viewers learn a little bit about them: their name, their age and their occupation, usually.

But the show will focus on select competitors, showing us where they came from with a short clip of them at home. We’re given a taste of their back story.

It didn’t take social media users long to point out showing the contestants at home is a reliable way to predict they’ll go onto the next stage of the show.

After all, why would producers spend the time, money and energy going to the home of someone who was in the show for all of five minutes?

“Pro reality TV tip… when they have a contestant’s back story filmed they will make it through,” wrote one Facebook user after Thursday night’s episode.

“Based on who Channel 10 have promoted so far, you’d assume that Callan and Michelle are going to go pretty far, so will Pete the crane driver,” suggested another.

But then on Wednesday night we said goodbye to Emily – who has thrown a spanner in the works.