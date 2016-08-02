An insight into the tormented final days of Queensland toddler Mason Lee has come to light, as two of the three people charged with manslaughter over the 21-month-old’s death appeared in court earlier this week.

Mason’s mother Anne-Maree Lee, step-father William O’Sullivan, and step-father’s housemate Ryan Hodson were all charged following the police’s discovery of Mason in June, with Lee and Hodson appearing in court on Monday.

During her appearance, the court heard that 27-year-old Anne-Maree received a text message and image of her son lying in “piles of vomit” the day before he died.

The message was allegedly sent to Anne-Maree from her partner, William O’Sullivan.

Mason Lee. Source: Channel 7.