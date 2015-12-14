On March 17, Sean Price was determined to kill.

The 31-year-old spent the day riding Melbourne’s public transport system – from Albion to Sunshine, to the city, Glenferrie, Footscray and Collingwood, where he boarded a bus to Doncaster shortly after 6pm.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Masa Vukotic had spent the day at her school, Canterbury Girls’ Secondary College. She had dinner with her family and then went out for a walk.

Fatefully, their paths crossed.

The man who admitted killing teenager Masa Vukotic is due in court for a pre-sentence hearing. @EmilyCAngwin reports https://t.co/1APACQOhXR — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 14, 2015

Price told the police the teen was “dressed like a yuppie” and “talking to a bird like f—ing Snow White” when he spotted her, News Limited reports.

“F–k this… This is the moment,” he told police.

“I just had to f—ing kill her. She ended up in the wrong place.”

Price – who has a history of violence and had spent more than five years in jail for a series of rapes and assaults – forced the teen into the bushes and repeatedly stabbed her.

The Supreme Court heard today in a pre-sentencing hearing Ms Vukotic pleaded for her life, saying to Price: “No, I’ll do anything you want.”