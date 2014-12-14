What happened today: Sydney cafe under siege.

For further updates, please go here: Rolling coverage: A timeline of the Sydney siege.
This post contains rolling coverage of the situation in Martin Place.
Warning: This post contains distressing images.
UPDATE:8.30pm
The NSW Premier has asked those who work within the exclusion zone around Martin Pl, Sydney, to “work from home” tomorrow.
The Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione has repeated the call for anyone who notices suspicious activities to call the National Security Hotline number on 1800 123 400.
In a press conference he has has confirmed that the lights have switched off inside the cafe but refused to answer questions as to why.The exclusion zone
UPDATE: 5.33pm
NSW Police have issued another update, stating that “Police are continuing their efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation at Martin Place.”
There are reports of a growing police presence at the scene as the media is being moved back further than before. Another NSW Police press conference is due to be held at 6.30pm AEST.
Recent coverage has shown the recent emergence of a fourth and fifth hostage from the cafe in Martin Place just after 5pm. Both appear to be unharmed, young women wearing Lindt cafe aprons.
These women follow three men who escaped, also unharmed, earlier.
A short time ago Nine News also reported that two hostages had made contact with them, the details of which have since been passed onto the police.