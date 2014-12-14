What happened today: Sydney cafe under siege.

The Sydney Opera House has reportedly been evacuated. (Screenshot: Channel 9.)

Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s statement

The National Security Committee of Cabinet has met for briefings on the situation and Prime Minister Tony Abbott has released the following statement:

New South Wales Police and the Australian Federal Police are currently responding to a reported hostage-taking incident in Martin Place in Sydney. I have spoken with NSW Premier Mike Baird and offered him all possible Commonwealth support and assistance. The National Security Committee of Cabinet has also convened for briefings on the situation. This is obviously a deeply concerning incident but all Australians should be reassured that our law enforcement and security agencies are well trained and equipped and are responding in a thorough and professional manner. We will provide regular updates as further information becomes available.

In a brief statement to reporters at about 12:50pm, Prime Minister Tony Abbott added: “We don’t yet know the motivation of the perpetrator, we don’t know whether this is politically motivated”.

“The whole point of politically motivated violence is to scare people out of being themselves. Australia is a peaceful, open and generous society. Nothing should ever change that, and that’s why I would urge all Australians to day to go about their business as usual,” he said.

Mr Abbott also said his “thoughts and prayers” went out to those involved in the current siege.

“I can think of almost nothing more distressing, more terrifying, than to be caught up in such a situation,” he said.

NSW Police have also released a statement saying: “Anyone else in the area encompassing Hunter, George, Elizabeth and Macquarie streets bordering Martin Place is directed to remain indoors and away from open windows. Anyone in the vicinity but outside that area is free to leave their buildings.”

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione and NSW Premier Mike Baird have spoken to the media.

“We will get through this,” Mr Baird said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in the situation. We are with them.”

“We are being tested today... in Sydney,” he added. “The police are being tested, the public is being tested, but whatever the test we will face it head on and we will remain a strong democratic, civil society.

Commissioner Scipione confirmed the presence of “an armed offender” at the Martin Place site and said authorities are “doing what we can” to ensure the matter is “resolved peacefully”.

“The officers that are there are well-trained and professional. They know what they’re doing, they’ve trained for this,” he said.

He added that authorities were “not ruling out” the possibility of a terrorist incident, and clarified that police had not yet established direct contact with the offender.

NSW Police Commissioner Scipione.

Lindt has also issued a statement about the inicdent.

“We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kind support over the current situation at the Lindt Chocolate Café at Martin Place,” it said.

“We are deeply concerned over this serious incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the staff and customers involved and all their friends and families. The matter is being dealt with by the authorities and we are waiting for any updates from them.”