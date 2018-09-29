No one had spoken to Martin for years. Then police made a gruesome discovery.

With AAP.

Martin Meffert lead a transient life. He was not one to call regularly or check in with family. Months would go by without a word.

His three siblings, whom had spent much of their childhood apart, in the care of relatives or the foster system, adopted a “no news is good news” approach to their 23-year-old brother, The Sunday Mail reported.

Then, in October 2013, news.

Martin’s bones had been found in their cousin’s home in Terowie, a small town in South Australia’s mid-north. Police had been searching the property on an unrelated matter when they found partial skeletal remains inside a bag sitting in a plastic tub in the fireplace – in plain sight.

That cousin is Christopher Travis Scott, 30, who today – after a renewed investigation by South Australian police – finds himself in custody, charged with Martin’s murder.

Martin was last seen on February 8, 2005, when he boarded a bus to travel from Adelaide to Terowie, but was never reported missing.

Police now believe he lived there for somewhere between a few days to a few months before his was killed.

Yet for years afterward, his fortnightly disability support pension continued to be withdrawn from ATMs in the area; about $130,000 in total between 2005 and 2013.

Police on Friday interviewed two people in relation to the theft and appealed for further information on the identity of a man filmed accessing Martin’s account after his death.