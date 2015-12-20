"How my f*ck buddy became my husband."

By: Missguided Mama Sarah Hosseini for Your Tango.

“How did you two meet?” the couple across the table from us asked while exchanging knowing, sweet looks. They grabbed each other’s hand, and one of them started to recite the romantic “How We Met” story.

I tried not to gag. We were at a dinner party after all. You could tell they’d been through this routine before. Almost every couple has. It’s the same story, told the same sweet, cliché way.

They finished and everyone at the dinner table gave the “awwww so cute” look. Everyone then fixed their eyes expectantly on the next couple: me and my husband.

“How did you guys meet?”

I took a deep breath and gave a nervous-excited look to my husband. I shrugged my shoulders and smiled.

"We met in university," I said.

My shoulders shrugged down rapidly and air filled my chest that blew out like a tornado. PHEW. I glared at my husband and shot him a don't you f*cking dare say a word look.

But what was I supposed to say — that it was love at first bone?

Our meeting story and subsequent coupling isn't exactly a story you tell over tea and crumpets. It's a story you tell only your close friends after copious amounts of cocktails. What's the appropriate way to say my hit-it-and-quit-it is now my husband?

By now, everyone should be desensitised a little bit by the idea of f*ck buddies (FBs, for short). Tinder is around. Casual sex is as simple as a swipe. And no one's ashamed of it. There's no judgment of one night stands. (Come to think of it, I'd be so good on Tinder. I'd be a Tinderella. It's a shame I never had the chance.)