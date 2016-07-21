The new season of Married At First Sight is coming: Here are 5 unmissable moments.

OH MY GOD IT’S HERE.

Almost three months ago, we watched eagerly as Erin and Bryce fell madly in love, Mark and Christie reluctantly traversed between the city and the country, Simone dumped Xavier, and Jono ended up alone while Clare ended up with a beautiful new dog, Ruby.

And now, it's BACK.

The third season of Married at First Sight is due to start soon, and Channel 9 have dropped the first trailer for what is sure to be yet another emotional roller coaster.

Will the couples like each other? Will the producers (yet again) match two people who literally have nothing in common? Will we have another feminist hero like Erin who can't stop swearing, breaks out in a nervous rash during all crucial moments, and hasn't, for one second, thought about whether or not she'll have children?

WELL?!

The answers to these questions aren't far away. But, as we all know, shows like Married at First Sight follow a certain recipe. So we've identified the five ingredients that are likely to make an appearance this season:

Attractive woman feels insecure about her weight and appearance.