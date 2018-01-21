Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. In a thing we didn’t think was a thing, one former Married At First Sight contestant is coming back to the show for a second chance at love.

Oh… this is… different.

A contestant from a previous season of Married At First Sight is returning this season for a second chance at love.

His name is John Robertson and you may remember him as being Debbie’s very disappointing non-Polynesian husband from last year’s season.

John will be back on our screens at the end of the month giving it another go… he’s still not Polynesian though.

“They asked me back,” John told TV WEEK.

“I thought ‘why not?’. I still haven’t found love. I had a good experience last time even though me and Deb didn’t work out so I thought I might as well give it another shot.”

Despite being rejected for not being Polynesian, John said he enjoyed the last season and he’s hoping this one will be even better.

“I wanted chemistry,” he explained. “I don’t have a type. They can be blonde, brunette, whatever, they’ve gotta be shorter than me. I like a nice easy, fun filled life so someone laid back, I don’t want someone who is bossy or nagging.”

Looks like that’s your loss, Deb.

2. Tommy Little has just one reservation about Lisa Wilkinson joining The Project.