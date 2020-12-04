If there's anything we desperately need right now, its trashy reality television.

From The Bachelor franchise to SAS Australia, to the weirdness that was The Masked Singer, this year has certainly been jam-packed with reality TV goodness.

And now, to kick off next year's reality TV season, it seems we may be getting a Married At First Sight all-stars spin-off special.

Yes, according to The Wash, Channel Nine have reportedly commissioned a two-part special to air before the new season kicks off in late January.

According to the publication, the reunion special will feature the most chaotic cast members from the last seven seasons coming together for a giant, drama-filled dinner party. It's believed the cast will also relive their past scandals together.

Plus, to remind us that the show has actually had *checks notes*... three success stories, the remaining couples will also join the dinner party.

Here's the full (unconfirmed) cast list for the reunion special:

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant (Season Six)

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr (Season Two)

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli (Season Six)

Dean Wells (Season Five)

Tracey Jewel (Season Five)

Jessika Power (Season Six)

Ines Basic (Season Six)

Mike Gunner (Season Six)

Cyrell Paule (Season Six)

Patrick Miller (Season Five)

Charlene Perera (Season Five)`

Cheryl Maitland (Season Four)

Judging from some names on this line-up, it certainly won't be a drama-free event.

I mean, can you imagine Cyrell and Martha reliving that infamous red wine throwing incident?