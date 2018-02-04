John is giving Married at First Sight another shot and by god, Australia is rooting for him.

They say when you fail, try, try again.

And after last season’s marriage didn’t go to plan, that’s exactly what Married At First Sight‘s John Robertson is doing.

The 55 year-old single father has become the first person ever to return to the show for a second time, and he’s hoping this marriage, his third, will be the charm.

In case you missed it, the father of two was paired with 54 year-old Deborah Brosnan from the Sunshine Coast, who couldn't hide her disappointment at the altar when John wasn't "someone from the Polynesian islands" as she had wanted.

And after watching his heartbreak last year, Australia is bloody rooting for John to find true love.