Married At First Sight's Jo blasted psychologist John Aiken: 'Why did you set us up?'

Married At First Sight‘s Jo has had a rough trot. Things haven’t been going well since her TV husband Sean muttered “Oh sh*t” when he saw her walking down the aisle.
The 39-year old single mum was “blindsided” last week when Sean revealed he wanted out of the marriage. And this week, after deciding all hope was lost, Jo had a go at the man who brought her and Sean together – ‘relationship expert’ John Aiken.
'Why did you set us up?' a clearly riled Jo asked the psychologist, who seemed taken aback.
Sean made it clear he still wanted to leave, giving Jo no choice but to do the same. But she hasn't excited the competition happily.
LISTEN: We debrief on the biggest taking points from last night’s commitment ceremony. Post continues.