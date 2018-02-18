Married At First Sight's Jo blasted psychologist John Aiken: 'Why did you set us up?'

Married At First Sight‘s Jo has had a rough trot. Things haven’t been going well since her TV husband Sean muttered “Oh sh*t” when he saw her walking down the aisle.

The 39-year old single mum was “blindsided” last week when Sean revealed he wanted out of the marriage. And this week, after deciding all hope was lost, Jo had a go at the man who brought her and Sean together – ‘relationship expert’ John Aiken.

'Why did you set us up?' a clearly riled Jo asked the psychologist, who seemed taken aback.

"And a question I had for you John is, in your personal opinion, why did you set us up? Clearly my instructions were strong. We had a big chat, you know, about what I wanted and then...This is what I got delivered," she said, and none too gently.

John replied: "After talking to the both of you, there were a lot of strong elements of compatibility. You're both very independent people. You're also people who were open to having a relationship with someone with kids."

Sean made it clear he still wanted to leave, giving Jo no choice but to do the same. But she hasn't excited the competition happily.

"I'm feeling sad to leave, to be honest with you. I didn't want my journey to end," Jo said. "I'm still really hopeful for love. I think I just deserve better. I deserve better than what Sean would ever give me."