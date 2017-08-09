IMPORTANT INFO: How to make sure you are registered to vote for marriage equality.

It’s time to get your details in order with the Australian Electoral Commission because the government has confirmed we’re going ahead with a non-compulsory, non-binding and expensive plebiscite postal vote.

The only thing worse than the vote itself? A ‘no’ result.

It comes after the government lost its attempt to restore the plebiscite bill in the senate this morning. An absolute majority was needed to win and, when that wasn’t attained (it was 31-31), the coalition’s dreams for taking the plebiscite to the polling booths died.

Instead, it will go to a postal vote. Non-compulsory, but still with all the hate that’s bound to come up in the ‘debate’ surrounding same sex marriage.

The government has confirmed the Australian Bureau of Statistics is in charge of the vote, HuffPost reports. But the letters will arrive in the mail according to the information you have registered with the electoral roll (AEC).

(It’s like the census all over again but, you know, with basic human rights.)