"I'm not an issue, I'm a human being."

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Now here’s a debate we can get excited about.

On SBS ONE this evening at 8.30pm, Senator Penny Wong, Finance Minister, lesbian and all around awesome lady, will taker on religious leaders about marriage equality.

Awesome.

Penny Wong is a Labor senator, and strong advocate for marriage equality. She and her partner Sophie Allouache have a daughter named Alexandra who is one-and-a-half years old. And tonight, Penny Wong comes out hitting hard for same sex marriage. She is joined in discussion by religious leaders, Liberal party supporters and members of the community for an emotional debate about marriage equality.

The debate is a mixture of the logical and the theological, as Senator Wong talks to leaders from Catholic, Jewish and Muslims faiths, who argue that marriage between two people of the same sex is incompatible with their religious beliefs.

What’s most interesting is the diversity of opinions and interpretations of religious texts that emerge.

Monsignor John Woods is the Acting Archbishop of Canberra, and he appears on the program defending his interpretation of the Catholic definition of marriage: as a union between a man and a woman with the possibility of them bearing children. He says, “The procreative aspect of marriage requires not sameness but difference.” (Of course, this is fairly insulting to heterosexual couples who are, for whatever reason, unable to have children.)

On the other hand, Father Frank Brennan, a Jesuit Catholic Priest, says that while he personally believes marriage should be between a man and a woman, he sees same-sex marriage as inevitable in a society that is secular and democratic.

Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio performs same-sex ceremonies for couples in Sydney, while Rabbi Moshe Gutnick says that the Torah explicity prohibits homosexual sex.

Sheikh Mohamadu Saleem says that Islam could never allow same-sex marriage. Conversely, Imam Daayiee Abdullah interprets the Koran to allow same-sex marriage, and has been performing same-sex Muslim ceremonies in America for the past thirteen years.

