"I never thought I would be the nagging wife": A message to my husband, 8 years in.

I miss us.

Remember when it was just you and me? Before the endless bills, long work hours and the kids.

Watch: Things Mums never say. Ever. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It’s hard for me sometimes to look at you and not cry. I never thought we would be that couple. I never thought I would be that woman.

Some days it’s like we are just roommates who occasionally have sex. We barely talk, and when we do it’s about overdue electricity bills. It’s me nagging you to do something; it’s us talking about the children.

It’s funny, I still get excited when you walk through the door even if you're not smiling.

I ask you the same questions when you get in, how was work? What did you do? And you just shrug your shoulders. Is this actually us? The thing I thought we would never become?

Some days I feel like I tricked you. Eight years ago you got this beautiful, vibrant, skinny, fun girl and now you get frumpy, fat, grumpy, sad and miserable Jess.

We have so many kids we don’t get date nights anymore. The last time we went on a date was in 2017.

Our date nights are now two hours together watching a repeat of a movie we've already seen. We both watch it while on our phones and then we sneak in some very rushed sex with our clothes on because I never want you to see me naked.