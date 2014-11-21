"Today, I stand with every woman who is honest about motherhood or mental illness".

Update:

Following Mark Latham’s Australian Financial Review article last week — which claimed “left feminism is akin to a psychoneurotic disorder” and criticised Fairfax columnist Lisa Pryor for taking antidepressants — a Change.org petition calling on the newspaper to remove and publicly apologise has gained hundreds of signatures.

“Remove Mark Latham’s disgraceful attack on medical student and mother, Lisa Pryor from the website of the Australian Financial Review and force Latham to apologise,” the petition, started by journalist and Destroy the Joint founder Jenna Price, demands.

“Ask the AFR’s 100 Women of Influence to say enough is more than enough.”

You can sign the petition here.

Previously, Mamamia wrote.

By MIA FREEDMAN

Today, Mark Latham, former opposition leader, made an extraordinarily irresponsible and repugnant attack on women, on mothers and on anyone who seeks help for mental illness.

I do not wish to link to his column here because I fear the controversy he is courting will serve to increase his worth to the media men who give him a platform to sprout his reckless bile.

But there are some sentiments too important to ignore. Some ignorance that cannot be dismissed with an eye-roll. Some words that cut so deeply into the core of so many people who don’t have that same platform that left unaddressed, can taint and even destroy lives. These things must be resoundingly rejected and dismantled and kicked into the gutter where they belong. Publicly.

So let’s do this.

A few days ago, Mark Latham says he read a lighthearted column by respected Australian journalist, author, mother of two, Lisa Pryor, who decided to switch careers and just finished her medical degree while raising two small children with her husband Julian Morrow.

Writing about how she responds to the perennial question, “How do you do it?” Pryor revealed that her wry but truthful answer is always: “Caffeine and antidepressants”.

Mark Latham was incensed by this and devoted his own column to making a bizarre and nonsensical connection between anti-depressants, feminism and motherhood.

The crux of Latham’s argument comes down to this: “Why do people like this have children in the first place? How will the children feel when they grow up and learn that they pushed their mother onto anti-depressants?”

He goes on to say that women who work outside the home “demonise” their children. He says that people who take medication are copping out on their responsibilities.