In June, Marina died in a tragic accident on her honeymoon. Now her husband is facing charges.

Marina Hanna was married to Robbie Morgan for just 10 days before she died on their honeymoon.

The 29-year-old was holidaying on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays in June this year, less than a fortnight after the long-time couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney.

After enjoying the first week of her honeymoon on the island, Marina was riding in a golf buggy, allegedly driven by her husband, when it crashed and left her with fatal injuries.

It's believed Robbie, who proposed to Marina in 2019, was performing a U-turn at an intersection when the buggy tipped and rolled onto its side.

A Hamilton Island paramedic reportedly rushed to the scene and tried to revive Marina for over an hour with the help of first-aiders, who included an off-duty dentist, an off-duty fire officer and a doctor.

However, she died at the scene.

Watch: 7News reports on Marina Hanna's tragic death. Post continues below.