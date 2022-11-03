Mariana and Fabiola met competing against each other at a beauty pageant. Now they're married.

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín rose to fame after both competing in the 2020 Miss Grand International competition. Mariana and Fabiola both ended up placing in the top 10 of the competition – and posted plenty of fun beauty pageant content to their socials together.

In the years that followed, neither featured much on their Instagram feeds, the women having a combined following of over 300,000 fans. But in the last few months, Mariana and Fabiola began to post pictures of one another on their socials again. It was assumed the pair were very close friends.

That's until this week, when Mariana and Fabiola shared their wedding video.

Announcing their marriage, the couple wrote on Instagram: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day 28/10/22."

They said their wedding day was a special moment for them to share. But what is also incredibly special is how they found one another.