You know what I like doing in my spare time? Looking at pretty things that I’ll never in my life be able to afford.
Like designer makeup! And Siberian huskies! And 192 foot-long luxury super yachts!
Well, lucky me, because Mariah Carey has taken Entertainment Tonight on a tour of her fiancé James Packer’s boat. And it’s just Divine with-a-capital-D, daaaaarlings.
Actually, in the interest of specificity, Mariah and James have 'his and hers' yachts because, in the singer's own words, “I think it’s important to have his-and-hers anything."
So this gigantic vessel is only occupied by Mariah and her two girls, Monroe and Moroccan, while James drives an even bigger yacht side-by-side. How very relatable.
Did I mention this bad boy costs $444,000 AUD to rent out EVERY SINGLE WEEK? I know - I'm seeing black dots everywhere too. (Post continues after gallery.)
Mariah Carey's best Instagram moments.
Of course, Mariah wore a glitter-encrusted bikini for the ET segment, because nothing compliments "luxury super yacht" like "glitter-encrusted 'kini" does, am I right?