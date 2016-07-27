10 times Mariah Carey reached peak Mariah Carey, darrrrrling.

Ah, Mariah.

She’s the quintessential diva and we bloody LUV her for it.

The sunglasses. The yachts. The tres sequinned outfits. Everything.

Look, if I had to sum up the songstress in a single ‘gram, it’d be this one:

Hot tub moments #pondeboat ⚓️???? A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 22, 2016 at 10:46pm PDT

Being the world’s sassiest pop queen, we thought our honourary Aussie (in case you missed it, she’s engaged to bajill-zill-squillionaire James Packer) deserved a tribute.

A listicle tribute, if you will, for all the Mariah Moments that have captivated us over the years.

1. That time she appeared on HSN

Whowuddathunkit – Mariah Carey graced the Home Shopping Network with her goddess-like presence.

Back in 2011, the pop star DEMANDED the live TV crew only film her from particular angles, and snapped whenever the cameraman dared to go rogue.

Oh, she wasn’t thrilled about her earrings selling for “only $40”, either. Savage.