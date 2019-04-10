-With AAP.

1. Sydney father suspected of murdering his wife and two children may not have meant to kill himself.

When the bodies of Fernando Manrique, 44, his wife Maria Lutz, 43, and their children Elisa, 11, and Martin, 10, were found in their northern Sydney home in October 2016, there was something odd.

While the mother and children were found in bed, Fernando Manrique was found face down on the floor in the hallway.

They all died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to News Corp, the coronial inquest into the deaths of the family was told that the father may have been preparing to flee. Counsel assisting Adam Casselden referenced a packed suitcase as one of the items that raised questions over whether Fernando Manrique had intended to take his own life.

“Did Fernando intend to die with his family? That’s open to interpretation,” Casseldon said.

“The body in the hallway is consistent with being overcome with gas — but also suicide.

“There were two suitcases with mens clothes (found in the house) but given how frequently he travelled he may have packed them for convenience.”

At the opening of the inquest at Lidcombe Coroners Court, counsel assisting Adam Casselden said there was “little cause for doubt” that Mr Manrique was responsible.

He paid a friend $400 to receive a delivery of the deadly gas which, the inquest heard on Tuesday, has only a few specific industrial uses.

The gas was sourced from industrial supplier BOC.

Following the 2016 deaths the company removed carbon monoxide from its public website so only approved customers could order it, production manager Robert Brittliff told the inquest on Tuesday.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

If you’re suffering from depression or anxiety and need help, or just someone to chat to, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636.

2. “I’ve become obsessed with finding answers.” Victorian teenager died during childbirth.

A distraught Victorian mother has revealed the anguish of hopelessly watching her teenage daughter die while giving birth.

Mooroopna woman Sommer Warren, 18, died at Shepparton’s Goulburn Valley Health in October 2014, nine days past the date she was due to give birth.

Evidence presented to the Coroners Court of Victoria on Tuesday found Ms Warren had no pulse for up to three minutes before hospital staff staff began CPR.

A panel of doctors concluded she died from a hypertensive crisis, causing a seizure which led to cardiac arrest.

Ms Warren’s mother Leisa Scammell told the inquest her life has fallen apart since losing her first-born child five years ago.