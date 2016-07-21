Today an article ran with the headline: “PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Gnarly Quinn! Margot Robbie manages to fall with style in white one-piece as she wipes out surfing on holiday with beau Tom Ackerley”.

In case that didn’t give it all away, what followed was a series of paparazzi photos of Aussie starlet Margot Robbie falling off her surfboard. In a white one-piece.

The 26-year-old miraculously “managed to fall with style” and “showcased her fantastic figure in the skimpy swimwear featuring a low-cut neckline featuring held together by buttons,” according to the breathless Daily Mail article.

Apparently she was so busy, I don’t know, enjoying a private moment with her boyfriend Tom Ackerley, that she failed to notice the paparazzi lurking with a camera nearby.

Suffice to say, she was not too impressed when she discovered the unsolicited photos of herself posted online.

Rather than getting mad though, she got even and decided to call out the “creepy” photographer on her very popular Instagram account.

(Okay, she was probably pretty mad.)