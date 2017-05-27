Margaret Court accuses The Project hosts of hitting "below the belt."

Tennis great Margaret Court has accused the hosts of The Project of being disrespectful, following Friday’s fiery interview about her objection to same-sex marriage.

Speaking to Stephen Drill of the Herald Sun, the 74-year-old Pentecostal Minister said the panel, including Waleed Aly and Meshel Laurie, were “making fun” of her minority opinion.

“It’s below the belt stuff really, we have freedom of speech,” she told the news outlet.

“But I think it’s sad they don’t have a lot of respect for people or what they’ve done or who they are.

“They just laugh because they want it their way.”

Court appeared on the Channel 10 program to defend an open letter she penned this week vowing to boycott Qantas over its support for same-sex marriage.

Aly questioned why the airline's CEO shouldn't express such an opinion given it's one held by the majority of Australians, and therefore likely by the majority of the company's customers and shareholders.