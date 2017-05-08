"I will never forgive that man." Marco Pierre White ferociously slams Matt Preston.

Renowned chef Marco Pierre White claims a feud with Masterchef judge Matt Preston is the reason he left the reality TV show to join a rival network’s cooking program.

The 55-year-old vowed to “get that man” during a casual conversation with reporters, saying that comments Preston made about his son’s behaviour started a rift that caused White to move to Channel Seven’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Watch: Matt Preston did not hold back when he tasted a contestant’s bacon and pea flavoured icecream concotion.



Video by Masterchef Australia

When Channel 10 newsreader Rebecca Morse asked the Michelin-starred chef why he left the hit show after a recent event in the Barossa, he launched into a tirade about the food critic, News Corp reports.

“The things he said about my son in the British press were disgraceful,” he said.

“No one should ever say that about someone else’s children. I will never forgive that man.”

White reportedly went on to say, “with my hand on my mother’s grave I will get that man”.

News Corp has pointed to comments Preston made to the Kyle and Jackie O show in June last year as the likely cause of the offence. The judge was asked to comment on Marco Pierre White Jr having sex on-camera with a fellow Big Brother UK housemate.