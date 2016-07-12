Big Brother's Marco Pierre White Junior already has a new girlfriend.

Fan favourite Marco Pierre White Junior has revealed he is seeing somebody new and I already like her.

I like her because she refuses to be publicly linked to Marco Pierre White Junior.

The woman aptly dodges the camera as he attempts to capture her doing her hair, sitting in bed, siting with him and standing on an escalator.

Riveting stuff.

The Big Brother evictee seems to think so as he can't help but kiss her as she shys away from the camera and asks not to filmed.

"No, don't do that," she says.

"Hide your face," he replies.