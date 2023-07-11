In 1996, Marcia embarked on a road trip to visit her parents. She hasn't been seen since.

The following is an extract from Vanished: The true stories from families of Australian missing people, by Nicole Morris, available via Big Sky Publishing.

The disappearance of Marcia Ryan.

A few days before she went missing, Marcia took a lodger into her home. Marcia had never previously done this, but she was only just scraping by financially, and decided it would be a wise move to bring in some extra cash. Marcia advertised for her lodger and her ad was answered by a young man who Marcia had never met before. He duly moved in. However, the experience was not a positive one for Marcia, who quickly became suspicious and annoyed with her new housemate.

"We think that tipped her over the edge," says brother Tony. "She got really stressed about it."

On 18 August, Marcia had also been calling her parents. Mrs Ryan told the Coroner's court that Marcia was "hyped up, having panic attacks, was paranoid and delusional". On Monday 19 August – the day Marcia went missing – she left work early, telling her aunt and uncle, who were also her employers, that she was not feeling well. Her uncle noted Marcia looked pale.

After speaking with his mother, Tony rang Marcia at around 2 pm and spoke with her for a while. Their conversation worried Tony; Marcia started off seemingly rational, but she became more upset during the call. Marcia told Tony that the thing that disturbed her the most was finding some bones and feathers in the backyard, which to Marcia's mind meant the boarder was putting a hex on her.