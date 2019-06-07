Actress Marcia Cross has linked her anal cancer to her husband's throat cancer.

In 2006, actress Marcia Cross married stockbroker Tom Mahoney in a beautiful wedding in California.

It was both of their first marriage at age 44 and 48, and a year later the couple welcomed twin girls to their family.

Cross told People magazine this blissful family perfection become a reality for her after the “longest wait in history”.

Marcia Cross talking to People about her cancer. Post continues after video.

But three years after their wedding day, Mahoney was diagnosed with throat cancer, and eight years after that Cross was diagnosed with anal cancer.

In a new interview with CBS, Cross has revealed doctors suspect that Cross’ cancer and Mahoney’s came from the same type of human papillomavirus, known as HPV.

HPV can be transferred through having vaginal, anal or oral sex with someone who has the virus.

Early immunisation is key to preventing the virus, something Cross will be doing for her now 12-year-old girls at the end of the school year.