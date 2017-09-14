real life

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife shared a video of the moment she learned their baby had no heartbeat.

Warning: This article contains information about pregnancy loss which may be distressing for some readers.

Just three days ago, Mara Lane shared on Instagram that she and her husband – Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers – had suffered a miscarriage of their second child.

Her admission came after the 40-year-old actor – who has publicly battled with alcohol addiction for years – was photographed looking “disheveled” and “intoxicated” at a Dublin airport.

On Instagram, Mara shared the loss of their “very very much wanted” second child and that Meyers had turned to alcohol to cope with his grief.

“He took the news particularly not so well… we are still working with coping skills over here,” she wrote.

“He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she said of her husband of one year.

“Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

Now, Mara - who welcomed her first baby, a son named Wolf, in December - has shared a video of the heartbreaking moment she was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

In the background of the video, which shows Mara's ultrasound, a man can be heard breaking the devastating news.

"So, unfortunately, the foetus has no heartbeat today," he can be heard saying.

To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts. I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions. Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone. Anyone who knows me personally knows I would normally never share such personal sadness (only because in my head, I would not want to burden others and because I trust that in time God will heal me) but I was happy to come to my husband's defense. I could not sit back and see him attacked by Darkness publicly during such a tender time. Thank you for coming to ours. Please continue to always write or comment about your days no matter what I share as when I see it I will return the love back someway or it will be read by someone else who can too. I so wish that I could support you on all your walks and sad days so hopefully the posts I share will make you laugh or lighten your days or make you smile/brighten them somehow. This is not a highlights nor lowlights reel, but simply an in-the-middle to keep in contact. I was very vulnerable in my last post as well as being at an all-time low and on such days I sometimes will feel the need for support, so thank you for being so kind to me and being a safe place. We will try to be more transparent on our journey as I see it may be helpful for others as well as ourselves. We don’t have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up. I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does. Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity.

A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on

In the post, Mara said the couple had buried their baby, named Willow, in a tree with "weeping long branches and leaves" out front of their home.

"I have been given peace...It is helping me process the situation," she wrote.

She described the moment of being told she had lost her baby as "very surreal and beyond sad" and said she wanted to be open about the journey to help others.

"We don't have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up," she wrote.

