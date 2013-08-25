Well played GetUp. Very well played.

Yesterday, the UN found that Australia was guilty of almost 150 violations of International Law as a result of our treatment of refugees and asylum seekers.

At present, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd still thinks that Manus Island is a viable solution for asylum seekers trying to reach Australia. Because, as this video from GetUp shows, it’s a renovator’s dream.

With an extension here and a coat of paint there, Manus Island will be the perfect place to house some of the world’s most vulnerable people… Not.

Share this video to show your support for fair and humane treatment of asylum seekers.

