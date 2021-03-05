The real story behind Stan's compelling new true crime series, Manhunt: Deadly Games.

On July 27, 1996, Richard Jewell discovered a backpack containing three elaborate pipe bombs at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

At the time, thousands of spectators had gathered in Centennial Olympic Park, the "town square" of the Olympics, for a Jack Mack and the Heart Attack performance.

Jewell, who was working at the Olympic Park as a security guard when he discovered the bomb, immediately called the police, before directing crowds away from the area

Thirteen minutes later, the bomb exploded.

One woman, Alice Hawthorne, 44, was killed in the explosion. Another man, Melih Uzunyol, 40, suffered a fatal heart attack, while 111 others were wounded.

Afterwards, Richard Jewell was hailed a hero. After all, many believed the damage done could have been significantly worse if he didn't step in.

But just days later, Jewell was named as a potential suspect in the FBI's investigation into the bombing in a leak to the media, leading his status to swiftly change from hero to villain.

In the weeks that followed, the media tore Jewell apart, describing him as a failed law enforcement officer who lived with his mother, while suggesting the security guard may have planted the bomb in the hope of becoming a "false hero".

In Vanity Fair, Jewell was described as "a fat, failed former sheriff's deputy," while TV host Jay Leno quipped, "What is it about the Olympic Games that brings out big, fat stupid guys?"

Although Jewell was never charged, the FBI searched his home twice, thoroughly investigated his background, questioned his family, friends and colleagues, and maintained constant surveillance of him for more than two months.

In October 1996, Jewell was finally cleared as a suspect of the Olympic Park bombing.

Cameron Britton as Richard Jewell in Manhunt: Deadly Games. Image: Stan.