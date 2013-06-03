Monday's news in just two minutes.

1. A woman in the Czech Republic has given birth to the country’s first set of quintuplets. The five babies were reportedly delivered via C-section, in an operation that took doctors just two hours.

Twenty-three-yer-old Alexandra Kinova had four boys and a girl. Her husband told a local newspaper: “They are beautiful, but they look quite alike.”

2. Former Yothu Yindi lead singer, M. Yunupingu, has died at his home in the Northern Territory. He was 56. Yunupingu had reportedly been battling kidney disease. He was named as the Australian of the Year in 1992 and was inducted into the Aria Hall of Fame last year.

Mamamia has chosen not to publish an image of Yunupingu out of respect to Aboriginal traditions.

3. Low-cost airline Jetstar apparently refused to let a passenger with cerebral palsy board a flight. Michael Folbigg says his 21-year-old granddaughter Ashley Papworth was planning to travel from Brisbane to Newcastle when the incident occurred.

Mr Folbigg told News Limited: “There were family members available to help Ashley on to the flight and also to help with her on arrival at Newcastle.” He said the airline “cited difficulties in communication as their reason for their refusal. Ashley is (diagnosed with) cerebral palsy, not an imbecile.”

4. British Prime Minister David Cameron has reportedly been ‘stunned’ by allegations of a secret love affair. Two people have reportedly come forward with details – but the British media have not been able to publish their names because of legal reasons.

5. Pauline Hanson is expected to announce her political comeback today. The former One Nation founder is expected to say she’ll run as a NSW candidate in the September 14 election, although it’s not known whether she’ll be running as an independent or a party member.

6. The family of a Victorian school girl who went missing two years ago have made a fresh appeal to the public for information about their daughter’s whereabouts. Thirteen-year-old Siriyakorn “Bung” Siriboon was on her way to school on June 2, 2011, when she disappeared.

Siriyakorn’s family believe she was abducted but hold out hope that she is still alive. Speaking to the media yesterday, her step father Fred Pattison said: “(We) try not to dwell on things too much. You can’t think what if, what if. None of that helps. I just have to keep thinking she is coming. She is with us. We think about her all the time.”