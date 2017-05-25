Manchester first-aider recounts eight-year-old Saffie's tragic last moments.

Dad Paul Reid was leaving the Manchester Arena when he heard a ‘boom’. Instead of running, he ran back inside to help.

It was there he was greeted with a horrific scene: the Arena’s foyer was covered in dust and smoke, and people were “shouting, running and screaming”.

“I will never forget the sounds…[it] was absolute chaos,” the 42-year-old told The Sun.

“There were people lying all over the place.”

Paul - a forklift driver with first-aid training - was one of the first to call emergency services, telling them to "just send everything and anybody to the Manchester Arena, a big thing has happened".

"I was actually looking for a terrorist. I knew it had been a bomb," he said.

After comforting a few injured people, Paul said he saw eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, lying near the exit door.

"I saw the little girl was conscious and I said, 'What’s your name?'" Paul said.

"When I asked her how old she was she said she was eight. I wanted to keep her talking and asked her if she had enjoyed the concert but then I realised she was having difficulty breathing.