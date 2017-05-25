In the wake of Manchester, remember Waleed Aly's powerful words about ISIS.

After a 22-year-old suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at a Manchester concert venue on Monday evening, it was only a matter of hours before Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS claimed responsibility.

In fact, they did so twice. But according to the ABC, they made a revealing mistake: one announcement contradicted the other. As The New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi told Lateline, the first described the attacker as a “soldier of the caliphate” while the second attributed the carnage to a “security detachment”.

It’s a rare misstep for a usually disciplined propaganda machine; one that has furthered doubt about whether the group is truly responsible. After all, while it’s known that the bomber travelled to Syria and Libya prior to the attack, British authorities are yet to establish any direct links between him and ISIS.

It was the same for the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice last July - ISIS claimed responsibility for the 86 deaths, but no links between the driver and the group were ever found.