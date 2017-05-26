Manchester victim Olivia Campbell's tragic last text message before her untimely death.

The boyfriend of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Manchester attack is said to have shared the last text she ever sent.

Olivia Campbell allegedly told her boyfriend she was “having so much fun” in a message sent at 9.53pm on Monday night.

It was the last text she would send.

Her boyfriend, Lewis Brierley, posted the text and a tribute on social media saying "his heart aches" for the girlfriend he lost, according to The Sun.

"We found real love with each other. I loved her so much," he said.

Earlier on Monday night Olivia had been in touch with her mother, Charlotte, from the Ariana Grande concert.

"She'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go," Charlotte Campbell told BBC News.