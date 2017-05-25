Manchester victim Martyn Hett went viral last year for the most beautiful act of kindness.

Martyn Hett loved his mum. The 29-year-old, who died in the Manchester bombing, proved it last year with a series of tweets that went viral.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Hett’s mum set up a stall featuring her knitted and other handmade items at a craft fair. It was the first time she’d had her own stall, and after a while, she messaged her son to share her disappointment.

She hadn’t sold anything.

Hett shared the news and a photo of the stall in a tweet, adding, “My heart is breaking.”

Deciding he had to do something for his mum, Hett added a link to his mum’s online shop. Before long, one of his friends had bought something. She had her first sale.

“OMG guys please continue to buy things,” he tweeted. “THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY.”

My mum has set up her own stall at a craft fair and has messaged me to say she hasn’t sold anything yet and my heart is breaking pic.twitter.com/cdzHn77pM5 — Martyn (@martynhett) November 26, 2016

Before long, there was a rush on his mum’s knitted items.

“Martyn, I’ve sold nine items in the past hour!” she messaged him. “I was ready to give up knitting altogether, but this has made my week! Thank you my darling, you’ve made your mother very happy.”

Soon, Hett’s mum was getting enquiries from overseas. Before long, she was selling out of items.

She ended up making more than $1700, most of which she gave to charity.

“Oh my God, I’m weeping,” Hett tweeted.