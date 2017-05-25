All of the 22 Manchester victims have now been named.

Days on from the horrific Manchester bombing attack on Monday evening, all of the 22 victims whose lives were claimed have been identified.

Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32.

The teenager, who was a student at Leeds Beckett University, and her stepfather were both killed in the blast, loved ones revealed on Thursday morning local time.

Courtney's mother said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock you made me so proud with all you had achieved."

Of her husband, she said: "My gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place, and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Wendy Fawell, 50.