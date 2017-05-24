Kim and Phil have been dubbed the "Angels of Manchester" for this act of heroism.

A couple has been dubbed the “Angels of Manchester” after comforting a badly injured 14-year-old girl in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Monday evening.

Kim and Phil Dick had traveled from nearby Bradford to collect their daughter and granddaughter from the Ariana Grande concert and were waiting in the foyer of Manchester Stadium when they were knocked off their feet when the bomb went off just nine metres from them.

Miraculously, neither were injured but many around them were, including a blonde teenage girl bleeding profusely on the floor in front of them.

“My wife just grabbed her and dragged her out of the door and onto the concourse. She supported her head … and we tried to help her as best we could,” Phil told The Guardian.

He left the girl with his wife before entering the stadium to find his daughter Tamla and 15-year-old granddaughter, Sasha, who he eventually managed to reach on the phone.

Meanwhile, Kim was desperately trying to keep the unknown girl - who had broken arms and blood streaming from shrapnel injuries in her shoulders, legs, and face - from losing consciousness.

Wow. What an extraordinarily brave & inspiring couple. Thank you Phil & Kim Dick. @GMB pic.twitter.com/Fms6VYyGK8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 24, 2017

Phil & Kim Dick on #C4News gives us hope for the world as do all those who put others before themselves in times of crisis #Manchester — katecarr (@katecarr) May 23, 2017

"A plastic bag had melted in her hair, blood was coming out of her mouth and shoulder," she told The Sun.

"I grabbed her and she was a puppet... I put her down and blood was coming out her mouth."