Hours on from an explosion at Manchester Arena that has left 19 dead and over 50 people injured, thousands of families across the city are still trying to make sense of the terror that gripped the city after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

“They had nowhere to go… it was absolutely horrendous.”

Following the 10.35pm explosion, a number of local businesses in the area have been quick to help those in need, specifically children who were separated from their parents or attended the concert without guardians.

The Steven Charles Snooker Centre, which is less than a block away from the arena, took in approximately 100 children before helping them reunite with their parents and guardians.

Amy-Jane Entwhistle, who works at the snooker centre told Channel 9 News the children “had nowhere to go, they were on the streets crying, some of them bleeding, panicking, it was absolutely horrendous.”

She continued, “We just didn’t want anyone on the streets basically.”

While helping the children, Entwistle said she saw a man at the scene with his leg partially blown off and a woman covered in black soot.

A nearby Holiday Inn also took in around 50 children.

Employee Paula Robinson posted to Facebook, "we have taken as many kids as we can to holiday Inn we will keep them safe and stay with them."